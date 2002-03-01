Brief Resume

I am a Math Professor at Bryn Mawr College, where I have been on the faculty since 1981. I received my Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley in 1977 in Geometric Topology, working with Rob Kirby. I then held a pair of postdoctoral positions at U.W. Madison and U.C. Santa Barbara before coming to Bryn Mawr. I have since held sabbatical research positions at Stanford University (1988-89 and Fall 2020), the Newton Institute in Cambridge, England (Fall 1992), the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton (2002-03 and Fall 2016) and the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute in Berkeley (1996-97 and 2009-10), and have been supported by grants from the National Science Foundation, the American Institute of Mathematics, and the Mellon Foundation. I am currently on the Steering Committee for the Park City Mathematics Institute.