Publications
- Blowing up and down in 4-manifolds (UC Berkeley PhD Thesis), ProQuest LLC (1977), 1–73.
- Slice knots and property R (with R. Kirby), Invent. Math. 45 (1978), 57–59.
- Bordism of Diffeomorphisms, Topology 18 (1979), 173–175.
- On 4-manifolds with singular torus actions, Math. Ann. 256 (1981), 255–276.
- Tori in the diffeomorphism groups of simply connected 4-manifolds, Math. Proc. Camb. Phil. Soc. 91 (1982), 305–314.
- Algebraic knots are algebraically dependent (with C. Livingston), Proc. Amer. Math. Soc. 87 (1983), 179–180.
- 2-sphere bundles over compact surfaces, Proc. Amer. Math. Soc. 92 (1984), 567–572.
- 4-dimensional oriented bordism, Contemp. Math. 35 (1984), 399–405.
- Abelian invariants of satellite knots (with C. Livingston), in “Geometry and Topology” (Mary- land 1984), Springer Lecture Notes 1167 (1985), 217–227.
- The Smale invariant of a knot (with J. Hughes), Comment. Math. Helv. 60 (1985), 615–627.
- 4-manifolds with large symmetry groups (with J. Parker), Topology 25 (1986), 71–83.
- Fibred knots of genus 2 formed by plumbing Hopf bands (with H. R. Morton), J. London Math. Soc. 34 (1986), 159–168.
- 3-dimensional bordism (with W. Kazez), Mich. Math. J. 36 (1989), 251–260.
- Evaluations of the 3-manifold invariants of Witten and Reshetikhin-Turaev for sl(2,C) (with R.Kirby), London Math. Soc. Lecture Notes 151 (1990), 101–114.
- The 3-manifold invariants of Witten and Reshetikhin-Turaev for sl (2, C) (with R. Kirby), Invent.Math. 105 (1991), 473–545.
- Templates and framed braids (with N. Tufillaro), Phys. Rev. A 44 (1991), 3419–3422.
- Quantum invariants of lens spaces and a Dehn surgery formula (with R. Kirby), Abstracts Amer. Math. Soc. 12 (1991), 435.
- Relative Rotation Rate Package (with A. Lorentz and N. Tufillaro), Appendix G in “An Ex- perimental Approach to Nonlinear Dynamics and Chaos” by N. Tufillaro, T. Abbott and J. Reilly, Addison-Wesley (1992), 314–322.
- Quantum invariants at the sixth root of unity (with R. Kirby and X. Zhang), Commun. Math. Phys. 151 (1993), 607–617.
- Dedekind sums, μ-invariants and the signature cocycle (with R. Kirby), Math. Ann. 299 (1994), 231–267.
- The coloured Jones function (with H. R. Morton), Commun. Math. Phys. 169 (1995), 501–520.
- Perturbative invariants (with R. Kirby), k-slice 2-knots (with T. Cochran), and other contri- butions to Problems in low-dimensional topology, in “Geometric Topology”, Vol. 2, W.H. Kazez (ed.), Amer. Math. Soc. and International Press (1997), pp. 127–8, 258, 276, 347–351.
- Canonical framings for3-manifolds (withR.Kirby), Proceedings of the 6th Gökova Geometry-Topology Conference, 1998, Turkish J. Math. 23 (1999), 89–115.
- The E8-manifold, singular fibers and handlebody decompositions (with R. Kirby), Proceedings of the Kirby Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 2 (1999), 233–258.
- Finite type invariants of 3-manifolds (with T. Cochran), Invent. Math. 140 (2000), 45–100.
- Quantum cyclotomic orders of 3-manifolds (with T. Cochran), Topology 40 (2001), 95–125.
- A geometric interpretation of Milnor’s triple linking numbers (with B. Mellor), Algebraic & Ge- ometric Topology 3 (2003), 557–568.
- Local surgery formulas for quantum invariants and the Arf invariant (with R. Kirby), Proceedings of the Casson Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 7 (2004), 213–233
- The nonuniqueness of Chekanov polynomials of Legendrian knots (with S. Shrestha), Geometry & Topology 9 (2005), 1221–1252.
- A topological menagerie, Amer. Math. Monthly 113 (2006), 348–351.
- A non-smoothable four-manifold with infinite cyclic fundamental group (with S. Friedl, I. Hambleton and P. Teichner), Int. Math. Res. Not. 2007 (rnm031).
- Triple linking numbers, ambiguous Hopf invariants and integral formulas for three-component links (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), Matematica Comtemporanea (DoCarmo Festshrift) 34 (2009), 251–283 (arXiv:0901.1612).
- The Milnor degree of a 3-manifold (with T. Cochran), Journal of Topology 3 (2010), 405–423 (arXiv:0902.1731).
- Cohomotopy Sets of 4-manifolds (with R. Kirby and P. Teichner), Proceedings of the Freedman Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 18 (2012), 161–190 (arXiv:1203.1608).
- Generalized Gauss maps and integrals for three-component links: Toward higher helicities for magnetic fields and fluid flows (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), J. Math. Phys. 54, 013515 (2013), 48 pages (arXiv:1101.3374).
- Generalized Gauss maps and integrals for three-component links: Toward higher helicities for mag- netic fields and fluid flows, Part II (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, H. Nuchi, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), Algebraic & Geometric Topology 13 (2013) 2897–2923 (arXiv:1207.1793).
- Stable isotopy in four dimensions (with D. Auckly, H-J. Kim and D. Ruberman), J. London Math. Soc. 91 (2) (2015) 439-463 (arXiv:1406.4937).