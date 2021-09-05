Research

Publications

  1. Blowing up and down in 4-manifolds (UC Berkeley PhD Thesis), ProQuest LLC (1977), 1–73.
  2. Slice knots and property R (with R. Kirby), Invent. Math. 45 (1978), 57–59.
  3. Bordism of Diffeomorphisms, Topology 18 (1979), 173–175.
  4. On 4-manifolds with singular torus actions, Math. Ann. 256 (1981), 255–276.
  5. Tori in the diffeomorphism groups of simply connected 4-manifolds, Math. Proc. Camb. Phil. Soc. 91 (1982), 305–314.
  6. Algebraic knots are algebraically dependent (with C. Livingston), Proc. Amer. Math. Soc. 87 (1983), 179–180.
  7. 2-sphere bundles over compact surfaces, Proc. Amer. Math. Soc. 92 (1984), 567–572.
  8. 4-dimensional oriented bordism, Contemp. Math. 35 (1984), 399–405.
  9. Abelian invariants of satellite knots (with C. Livingston), in “Geometry and Topology” (Mary- land 1984), Springer Lecture Notes 1167 (1985), 217–227.
  10. The Smale invariant of a knot (with J. Hughes), Comment. Math. Helv. 60 (1985), 615–627.
  11. 4-manifolds with large symmetry groups (with J. Parker), Topology 25 (1986), 71–83.
  12. Fibred knots of genus 2 formed by plumbing Hopf bands (with H. R. Morton), J. London Math. Soc. 34 (1986), 159–168.
  13. 3-dimensional bordism (with W. Kazez), Mich. Math. J. 36 (1989), 251–260.
  14. Evaluations of the 3-manifold invariants of Witten and Reshetikhin-Turaev for sl(2,C) (with R.Kirby), London Math. Soc. Lecture Notes 151 (1990), 101–114.
  15. The 3-manifold invariants of Witten and Reshetikhin-Turaev for sl (2, C) (with R. Kirby), Invent.Math. 105 (1991), 473–545.
  16. Templates and framed braids (with N. Tufillaro), Phys. Rev. A 44 (1991), 3419–3422.
  17. Quantum invariants of lens spaces and a Dehn surgery formula (with R. Kirby), Abstracts Amer. Math. Soc. 12 (1991), 435.
  18. Relative Rotation Rate Package (with A. Lorentz and N. Tufillaro), Appendix G in “An Ex- perimental Approach to Nonlinear Dynamics and Chaos” by N. Tufillaro, T. Abbott and J. Reilly, Addison-Wesley (1992), 314–322.
  19. Quantum invariants at the sixth root of unity (with R. Kirby and X. Zhang), Commun. Math. Phys. 151 (1993), 607–617.
  20. Dedekind sums, μ-invariants and the signature cocycle (with R. Kirby), Math. Ann. 299 (1994), 231–267.
  21. The coloured Jones function (with H. R. Morton), Commun. Math. Phys. 169 (1995), 501–520.
  22. Perturbative invariants (with R. Kirby), k-slice 2-knots (with T. Cochran), and other contri- butions to Problems in low-dimensional topology, in “Geometric Topology”, Vol. 2, W.H. Kazez (ed.), Amer. Math. Soc. and International Press (1997), pp. 127–8, 258, 276, 347–351.
  23. Canonical framings for3-manifolds (withR.Kirby), Proceedings of the 6th Gökova Geometry-Topology Conference, 1998, Turkish J. Math. 23 (1999), 89–115.
  24. The E8-manifold, singular fibers and handlebody decompositions (with R. Kirby), Proceedings of the Kirby Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 2 (1999), 233–258.
  25. Finite type invariants of 3-manifolds (with T. Cochran), Invent. Math. 140 (2000), 45–100.
  26. Quantum cyclotomic orders of 3-manifolds (with T. Cochran), Topology 40 (2001), 95–125.
  27. A geometric interpretation of Milnor’s triple linking numbers (with B. Mellor), Algebraic & Ge- ometric Topology 3 (2003), 557–568.
  28. Local surgery formulas for quantum invariants and the Arf invariant (with R. Kirby), Proceedings of the Casson Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 7 (2004), 213–233
  29. The nonuniqueness of Chekanov polynomials of Legendrian knots (with S. Shrestha), Geometry & Topology 9 (2005), 1221–1252.
  30. A topological menagerie, Amer. Math. Monthly 113 (2006), 348–351.
  31. A non-smoothable four-manifold with infinite cyclic fundamental group (with S. Friedl, I. Hambleton and P. Teichner), Int. Math. Res. Not. 2007 (rnm031).
  32. Triple linking numbers, ambiguous Hopf invariants and integral formulas for three-component links (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), Matematica Comtemporanea (DoCarmo Festshrift) 34 (2009), 251–283 (arXiv:0901.1612).
  33. The Milnor degree of a 3-manifold (with T. Cochran), Journal of Topology 3 (2010), 405–423 (arXiv:0902.1731).
  34. Cohomotopy Sets of 4-manifolds (with R. Kirby and P. Teichner), Proceedings of the Freedman Fest, Geometry & Topology Monographs 18 (2012), 161–190 (arXiv:1203.1608).
  35. Generalized Gauss maps and integrals for three-component links: Toward higher helicities for magnetic fields and fluid flows (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), J. Math. Phys. 54, 013515 (2013), 48 pages (arXiv:1101.3374).
  36. Generalized Gauss maps and integrals for three-component links: Toward higher helicities for mag- netic fields and fluid flows, Part II (with D. DeTurck, H. Gluck, R. Komendarczyk, H. Nuchi, C. Shonkwiler and S. Vela-Vick), Algebraic & Geometric Topology 13 (2013) 2897–2923 (arXiv:1207.1793).
  37. Stable isotopy in four dimensions (with D. Auckly, H-J. Kim and D. Ruberman), J. London Math. Soc. 91 (2) (2015) 439-463 (arXiv:1406.4937).