Courses taught in recent years
(with some partial lecture notes) :
- Calculus I and II
- Multivariable Calculus
- Calculus on Manifolds
- Linear Algebra
- Differential Equations
- Introduction to Topology and Geometry (Knot Theory)
- Real Analysis I and II
- Abstract Algebra I [notes] and II [notes]
- Partial Differential Equations
- General Topology
- Complex Analysis
- Senior Conference
- Graduate Algebra
- Graduate Algebraic Topology
- Graduate Differential Topology
- Graduate Complex Analysis