Teaching

Video lecture during the pandemic

Courses taught in recent years
(with some partial lecture notes) :

  • Calculus I and II
  • Multivariable Calculus
  • Calculus on Manifolds
  • Linear Algebra
  • Differential Equations
  • Introduction to Topology and Geometry (Knot Theory)
  • Real Analysis I and II
  • Abstract Algebra I [notes] and II [notes]
  • Partial Differential Equations
  • General Topology
  • Complex Analysis
  • Senior Conference
  • Graduate Algebra
  • Graduate Algebraic Topology
  • Graduate Differential Topology
  • Graduate Complex Analysis